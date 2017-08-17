Nation

Wisconsin Assembly passes $3 billion Foxconn bill

BY  
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo by Tyrone Siu/Reuters

The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company’s headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Photo by Tyrone Siu/Reuters

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin state Assembly has passed a $3 billion tax break package for Taiwan-based electronics giant Foxconn Technology Group.

The bipartisan vote Thursday now sends the bill to the Senate, where it must also pass in identical form before it goes to Republican Gov. Scott Walker.

The Assembly passed the measure on a 59-30 vote, with three Democrats joining 56 majority Republicans in support. Twenty-eight Democrats and two Republicans voted against it.

The vote comes just three weeks after President Donald Trump and Walker announced the deal for Foxconn to invest up to $10 billion on a display panel manufacturing facility in Wisconsin. It could employ up to 13,000 people, an opportunity that Trump and Walker have described as transformational.

But opponents question the cost to taxpayers and weakening of environmental protections.

WATCH: Trump announces $10 billion Foxconn plant in Wisconsin

SHARE VIA TEXT