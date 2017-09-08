What you need to know about Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma, which has killed 11 people and displaced thousands more on its path through the Caribbean, is on track to reach Miami early Sunday as a Category 4 storm with 150 mile per hour winds. In a news briefing Friday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott called it “a catastrophic storm” like “our state has never seen.”

Irma is “wider than the entire state,” and is expected to cause unprecedented devastation along both coasts. It will be far more powerful than 1992’s Hurricane Andrew — which killed at least 44 people and caused $25.3 billion in damage — on its current path, Scott said. Areas “may be uninhabitable for weeks or months,” with widespread flooding and loss of power.

Certain areas of Southeastern Florida could be hit with up to 15 inches of rain and storm surges of 3 to 10 feet, The National Hurricane Center said, particularly in the Florida Keys and from the Jupiter Inlet to Bonita Beach. Mid-morning Friday, the center said 6 to 12 feet of storm surge flooding was also expected along the southwest coast. The storm will also bring several days of heavy rain to Georgia and the Carolinas.

A path of destruction

Irma was a still a Category 5 storm when it tore into several islands in the Caribbean on Thursday with 185 mile per hour winds, ripping roofs off of buildings, flattening homes and filling streets with trees and debris.

Half the island of Puerto Rico lost power, and Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said the islands were facing an “unprecedented level of destruction,” estimating about 90 percent of the structures on Barbuda had been destroyed. Reporters said it was likely the entire island would have to be rebuilt. It could take years for the region to return to what it was.

The aim is to get everyone off the island in the next few hours. It's a race against time before Jose comes through pic.twitter.com/79QFa7IK2h — Laura Bicker (@BBCLBicker) September 8, 2017

Just behind Irma is Hurricane Jose, a Category 4 storm, which will likely avoid Florida but could hit some of the Caribbean Islands damaged by Irma. Hurricane Katia, in the Gulf Coast, was expected to hit Mexico on Saturday.

It’s the first time since 2008 that the Atlantic has developed three major hurricanes before Sept. 7, NewsHour’s Nsikan Akpan reported Thursday.

Since 2000, 5 Cat. 4 hurricanes have made landfall in Cuba: Michelle (01), Dennis (05), Gustav (08), Ike (08) & Matthew (16). #Irma pic.twitter.com/Zsy1hyqhYQ — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 8, 2017

Here’s what Irma looks like from space.

The National Weather Center compared Irma’s path to the one taken by Hurricane King in October 1950.

#Irma's not the first to take a path up the Florida peninsula. Hurricane King in 1950 took a similar path. More: https://t.co/zPJKSHx5Jr pic.twitter.com/v4LT9KZ4fq — NWS Wilmington NC (@NWSWilmingtonNC) September 8, 2017

How local officials are responding



Florida Gov. Rick Scott gives an update Friday.

Miami-Dade County began its largest-ever evacuation on Thursday, trying to evacuate 650,000 people from the storm’s path.

“We are planning for the worst. We’re hoping for the best,” Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine told NewsHour’s Judy Woodruff on Thursday.

Mandatory evacuation orders were also underway in the Florida Keys, parts of Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa and several other counties along the coasts.

“Do not try to ride out this storm,” Florida Gov. Rick Scott said at a Thursday briefing. “We can’t save you once the storm hits.”

On Thursday, Scott mobilized 4,000 members of the Florida Army and Air National Guard to support evacuations and storm planning. All remaining members of the guard were ordered to report to duty Friday. Florida is also coordinating with troops from several other states.

Scott ordered the closure of all Florida public schools, as well as state colleges and universities, through Monday.

State officials also ordered the largest evacuation of prisons in state history, the Miami Herald reported, relocating than 7,000 inmates from the southern part of the state.

Several airports — including Ft. Lauderdale and Orlando — halted flights, while Miami National Airport said it would shut down once winds reached 55 miles per hour.

Major highways were gridlocked for hours on Thursday as residents tried to evacuate. Scott said the state was working with Google to show road closures in real time on Google Map. By Friday morning, gas shortages were growing across the state; 60 percent of stations in Gainesville and nearly half of stations in West Palm Beach were out of fuel, according to Gas Buddy. Scott said the state was escorting fuel tankers into the state to replenish supplies.

Federal government response

FEMA Administrator Brock Long said in a news briefing Friday that the agency was preparing up to 100,000 shelter spots for evacuees.

“I don’t know anyone in Florida who has experienced a storm like this,” Long said.

Sixteen thousand people are still in shelters in Texas, weeks after Hurricane Harvey killed at least 70 people in Texas, USA Today reported.