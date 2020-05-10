Artist Kate Tempest on why ‘creativity is boundless’

Artist and musician Kate Tempest’s talents as a rapper, poet, playwright and best-selling novelist defy definition. But for the 34-year-old Londoner, it’s all part of the creative trade. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker recently sat down with Tempest, to discuss her versatility and why she believes expression is limitless.
