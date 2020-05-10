#GivingTuesday

How contact tracing can help the U.S. get control over coronavirus
Christopher Booker

Artist Kate Tempest on why ‘creativity is boundless’

Arts

Artist and musician Kate Tempest’s talents as a rapper, poet, playwright and best-selling novelist defy definition. But for the 34-year-old Londoner, it’s all part of the creative trade. NewsHour Weekend’s Christopher Booker recently sat down with Tempest, to discuss her versatility and why she believes expression is limitless.

Christopher Booker is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend covering music, culture, our changing economy and news of the cool and weird. He also teaches at Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs, following his work with Northwestern's Medill School of Journalism in Chicago and Doha, Qatar.

