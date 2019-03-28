‘Brotopia’ is April’s pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club

We’re excited to announce that Emily Chang’s “Brotopia: Breaking Up The Boys’ Club Of Silicon Valley” is our April pick for the PBS NewsHour-New York Times book club, “Now Read This.”

“Brotopia” is an exposé of the dark, misogynistic side of Silicon Valley, and how that’s seeped in to the everyday tech we use. Chang, a journalist and the host of Bloomberg Technology, employs history, interview, data and anecdote to tell the story.

In her review of “Brotopia,” New York Times gender editor Jessica Bennett calls the book a “well-researched history of how Silicon Valley became a glorified frat house” — beginning with a 1973 Playboy image that became the benchmark for image processing quality, to a venture capitalist of today holding hot tub parties to test entrepreneurs. The book also examines how that culture can change.

In the coming days, we’ll post discussion questions for “Brotopia,” an annotated excerpt and writing advice from Chang. And at the end of the month, she will answer your questions on the PBS NewsHour.

