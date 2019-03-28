‘The Power’ author Naomi Alderman answers your questions

Jeffrey Brown:

Around the world, women have developed a special superpower, the ability to generate electric shocks and hurt men.

Our march book club pick, "The Power," is dark, funny, and unsettling, imagining a future in which the gender balance and world order are upset, but not quite as you might think.

Author Naomi Alderman joins me now to answer some of the questions our readers sent in.

And thank you for being part of this.