‘Circe’ is our December book club pick

We’re excited to announce our December pick for “Now Read This,” our book club in partnership with The New York Times. It’s Madeline Miller’s “Circe,” a novel that reimagines the story of a lesser-known and yet much-reviled goddess and witch from the Greek epic poem “The Odyssey.”

“Circe” won the Goodreads Choice Award, is a New York Times bestseller, and was named a best book of the year in 2018 by NPR, The Washington Post, and many others.

In a review of the book in The New York Times Book Review, author Claire Messed writes that it “will surely delight readers new to the witch’s stories as it will many who remember her role in the Greek myths of their childhood.”

The book is also a feminist retelling of Circe’s story. As Miller writes: “It is a common saying that women are delicate creatures, flowers, eggs, anything that may be crushed in a moment’s carelessness. If I had ever believed it, I no longer did.”

At the end of November, Miller will join us on the PBS NewsHour to answer reader questions about “Circe.” We hope you’ll join us and read along.