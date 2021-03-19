Discussion questions for ‘Nomadland’

Our March/April 2021 pick for Now Read This, the PBS NewsHour’s book club with The New York Times, is Jessica Bruder’s “Nomadland.” Become a member of the Now Read This book club by joining our Facebook group, or by signing up to our newsletter. Learn more about the book club here.
WARNING: Spoiler alert on questions further down
- The book focuses on a growing community of older Americans who have taken to the road. Have you ever lived as a nomad yourself? If so, how does your experience square with Jessica Bruder’s reporting?
- What did you think of the author’s decision to live and work on the road herself? What impact did her own experience add to the story?
- Bruder writes that many of the folks who show up at Bob Wells’s Rubber Tramp Rendezvous are seeking respite from a “culture of economic misfortune.” Have these economic conditions persisted, or worsened, during the pandemic, in your view? How?
- Many of the folks in Bruder’s book talk about experiencing ageism later in life. Have you encountered ageism in your own professional life?
- Did you view Amazon in a different light after reading about the working conditions for employees of their CamperForce program?
- How do people like Linda May reconcile their anti-consumerist ideals with working jobs offered by companies such as Amazon?
- Bruder acknowledges that the people she spent time with were mostly white. What does this say about race and opportunity in America?
- If you saw the recent film, how did it compare to Bruder’s book?
- What did you think of Bruder’s writing style? Were there certain details, lines or passages that stood out to you?
- Did your understanding of the word “home” change after reading this book?
