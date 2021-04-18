Chloé Zhao has made history at the Academy Awards. Zhao won the Oscar for best director for “Nomadland,” becoming just the second woman and the first woman of color to win the award.
By Jonathan Landrum Jr., Associated Press
The latest selection for our “Now Read This” book club, Jessica Bruder’s “Nomadland,” documents a growing phenomenon in the country — a "wandering tribe" of seasonal workers. It has inspired a new movie of the same name. The film was…
By Jeffrey Brown, Courtney Vinopal
Author Jessica Bruder will join PBS NewsHour’s Jeffrey Brown on Thursday, April 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET, to answer your questions about her book, "Nomadland,"…
By Courtney Vinopal
She is the second woman to earn the honor and the first woman of color to do so. Kathryn Bigelow was the first for “The Hurt Locker.” And it all but solidifies her frontrunner status leading up to the Oscars…
By Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press
Journalist Jessica Bruder says she’s seen a lot of great writers’ advice over the years, but one trick that she particularly likes “wasn’t devised for writers.”…
By Courtney Vinopal
Our March/April 2021 pick for Now Read This, the PBS NewsHour’s book club with The New York Times, is Jessica Bruder’s “Nomadland."…
By Jake Coyle, Associated Press
David Fincher’s “Mank” has led nominations to the 93rd Academy Awards with 10 nods, and for the first time, two women — Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell — were nominated for best director.
By Courtney Vinopal
The March and April selection for Now Read This is Jessica Bruder's “Nomadland,” which chronicles the growing community of transient older Americans who have taken to the road in search of seasonal work.
By Jake Coyle, Associated Press
“Nomadland” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” took the top film honors at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards, capping a night that featured homebound winners accepting their awards.
Support Provided By: Learn more
Educate your inbox
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.