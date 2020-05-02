Levon Helm’s spirit remains in barn that bears his name

The rock group “The Band” left an indelible mark on 20th century music, and its drummer, Levon Helm remained a formidable presence well into the 21st. Among his legacies: an extraordinary performance space where music infused with his spirit is still made. NewsHour Weekend’s Tom Casciato has the story.
