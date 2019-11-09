Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Megan Thompson
By —

Megan Thompson

Marie Kondo on how to fold children’s clothing

Arts

This week, celebrity decluttering expert Marie Kondo aimed her message of cleanliness and order at a more difficult crowd: children.

She released her first children’s book on Tuesday called, “Kiki and Jax: The Life-Changing Magic of Friendship.” Jax the owl is a “sorter,” while Kiki the squirrel is a “collector.” Kiki’s messy habits get in the way of their friendship, until a big Kondo-style purge makes everything better.

Kondo, who is a mother of two young daughters, has become something of a cult figure, known for her advice to only keep possessions that “spark joy.” She told NewsHour Weekend, she believes (not surprisingly) that it’s important to start teaching kids about keeping tidy at a very young age.

Marie Kondo recommends folding very young children’s clothes – like a onesie – in half, lengthwise.

“Even small children have an attachment to toys or they have a sense of owning clothes, so the concept of tidying up such things or treating them with care is a skill that you can use for the rest of your life,” Kondo said.

Then, tuck in the sleeves and fold the entire garment in thirds, or even quarters.

Kondo said she thinks children as young as age 1 can begin keeping tidy, at least with simple tasks. “I think as soon as [a child] can perform the movements involved in tidying up, like holding something and putting it back, they can do it.” Kondo said.

But is it truly realistic to be able to get a stubborn toddler to part with his beloved toys? Kondo advised first explaining to the child that space is limited, and you can only keep what fits. She said rather than trying to get them to figure out what sparks joy, try lining up their toys in the order of favorite to least favorite.

Kondo is well-known for her compact method of folding. Image courtesy of KonMari Media Inc.

Kondo is also well-known for her compact method of folding clothes. She recommends folding very young children’s clothes – like a onesie – in half, lengthwise. Then, tuck in the sleeves and fold the entire garment in thirds, or even quarters.

With older children’s shirts, fold the two sides in, lengthwise, to form a rectangle, then gently fold in the sleeves. Finish by folding the garment in thirds.

With the shirts folded in this compact way, you can stand them all upright in a drawer so you can see everything that’s in there at one time.

Megan Thompson
By —

Megan Thompson

Megan Thompson shoots, produces and reports on-camera for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Her report "Costly Generics" earned an Emmy nomination and won Gracie and National Headliner Awards. She was also recently awarded a Rosalynn Carter Fellowship to report on the issue of mental health. Previously, Thompson worked for the PBS shows and series Need to Know, Treasures of New York, WorldFocus and NOW on PBS. Prior to her career in journalism she worked in research and communications on Capitol Hill. She originally hails from the great state of Minnesota and holds a BA from Wellesley College and a MA in Journalism from New York University.

@megbthompson

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 09 AP Fact Check: Trump’s ‘read the transcript’ impeachment cry

  2. Watch Nov 08 Shields and Brooks on public impeachment hearings, Kentucky election results

  3. Read Feb 26 Most Americans don’t realize state funding for higher ed fell by billions

  4. Read Oct 06 Comparing International Health Care Systems

  5. Watch Nov 09 Graham Nash mines his catalog for some personal performances

The Latest