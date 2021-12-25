NewsHour Weekend 2021: Best of arts, entertainment and tech

Despite the challenges of COVID-19, authors and artists tried out ideas that at times sprang from the need to work and communicate in new ways.

Here are some of our favorite stories of 2021 from the world of arts, entertainment and technology.

Christopher Booker headed out onto a trail in upstate New York with actor, writer and carpenter Nick Offerman, best known for his portrayal of Ron Swanson on the long-running TV sitcom ‘Parks and Recreation.’ Offerman admits to several similarities with his character: a love of carpentry, whiskey, and the great outdoors. Now, he is turning his attention to a new cause: environmental activism. His new book, ‘Where The Deer and Antelope Play,’ is a meditation on our relationship to the natural world.

During Pride month this past June, Ivette Feliciano talked with author and photographer Jamal Jordan. His book ‘Queer Love in Color’ grew from a series of New York Times articles, which documented relationships between LGBTQ people of color.

Remember Star Wars where there was a little Princess Leia hologram or the holodeck in Star Trek? Hologram technology is becoming increasingly sophisticated and lifelike. Hari Sreenivasan spoke to the CEO of a hologram company that is partnering with WeWork to set up studios around the world.