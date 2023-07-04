WATCH: A Capitol Fourth 2023

Grammy Award-winning group Boyz II Men, singer Babyface, rock band Chicago and singer Belinda Carlisle will all perform at the 43rd edition of “A Capitol Fourth,” the July 4th concert and fireworks celebration broadcast on PBS. The celebration is happening outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The July 4 event begins at 8 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This year’s Capitol Fourth will be hosted by Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actor and America’s Funniest Home Videos’ Alfonso Ribeiro.

Past Capitol Fourth Concerts have featured television and music stars including singer Patti LaBelle, composer John Williams and actor Steve Martin and the Muppets from Sesame Street.