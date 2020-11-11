Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Tom Casciato
By —

Tom Casciato

WATCH: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram performs ‘Before I’m Old’

Arts

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, a 21-year-old guitarist and singer who’s been bringing the blues to a new generation of fans, says he’s been “blessed tremendously” in his career and still has a lot more to give.

“I feel like it’s not time for me to go underground yet,” he told the PBS NewsHour.

His song, “Before I’m Old,” is a testament to his dogged advocacy for the classic American blues sound, as well as an example of how he has expanded it.

"I do know that there's a void that's missing with the blues these days. People have that saying — that old crappy saying — about 'the blues have died,'" he told special correspondent Tom Casciato. "I don't want nobody to say that. I want to show that the blues is still here, alive in some of the young people, as well as the older people."

“I do know that there’s a void that’s missing with the blues these days. People have that saying — that old crappy saying — about ‘the blues have died,'” he told special correspondent Tom Casciato. “I don’t want nobody to say that. I want to show that the blues is still here, alive in some of the young people, as well as the older people.”

At the same time, Ingram also seeks to blend the blues into other sounds.

“If I did a rock song or a gospel song, I would try to incorporate the blues somehow in it.”

In September, Ingram performed his song “Before I’m Old” from the Delta Blues Museum in Clarkdale, Mississippi. The song appears on Ingram’s debut album, “Kingfish.”

Watch the full interview with Ingram on tonight’s PBS NewsHour.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the arts editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage
Tom Casciato
By —

Tom Casciato

Tom Casciato is an Emmy award-winning director, writer, producer and television executive who has created critically acclaimed nonfiction projects that have appeared on PBS, ABC, NBC, TBS, Showtime and more. He recently directed and produced two stories within episodes of the second season of the Emmy Award-winning climate-change series, "Years Of Living Dangerously." His 2013 film with Kathleen Hughes and Bill Moyers for Frontline series, "Two American Families," was called by Salon “... one of the best and most heartbreaking documentaries” of the year. Tom previously worked at WNET from 2006 until 2012, serving variously as director of News & Current Affairs and executive producer of two PBS series, "Wide Angle" and "Exposé: America’s Investigative Reports."

