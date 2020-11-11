WATCH: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram performs ‘Before I’m Old’

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, a 21-year-old guitarist and singer who’s been bringing the blues to a new generation of fans, says he’s been “blessed tremendously” in his career and still has a lot more to give.

“I feel like it’s not time for me to go underground yet,” he told the PBS NewsHour.

His song, “Before I’m Old,” is a testament to his dogged advocacy for the classic American blues sound, as well as an example of how he has expanded it.

“I do know that there’s a void that’s missing with the blues these days. People have that saying, that old crappy saying, about the blues have died,” he told special correspondent Tom Casciato. “I don’t want nobody to say that. I want to show that the blues is still here, alive in some of the young people, as well as the older people.”

At the same time, Ingram also seeks to blend the blues into other sounds.

“If I did a rock song or a gospel song, I would try to incorporate the blues somehow in it.”

In September, Ingram performed his song “Before I’m Old” from the Delta Blues Museum in Clarkdale, Mississippi. The song appears on Ingram’s debut album, “Kingfish.”

Watch the full interview with Ingram on tonight’s PBS NewsHour.