Why this blues musician now has an audience of 1

Jeffrey Brown:

The nursing home is the scene of one of North Carolina's worst outbreaks of COVID-19.

Health officials say the 160-bed facility has had more than 150 confirmed cases among residents and staff, one of the residents, Pat Cohen's 59-year-old brother, George. He first went into the home two years ago after suffering a stroke.

He's not been diagnosed with COVID, but is mostly confined to his bed, and watches his sister perform through the window.

Pat "Mother Blues" Cohen: My brother used to help me with my equipment that he would carry it to my car for me. And he was — I could always depend on him.

So I'm doing the same thing for him.