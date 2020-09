The dedication of the Dwight D. Eisenhower memorial ceremony with guests and music in Washington D.C. was moved online due to COVID-19.

The memorial is comprised of symbolic vignettes representing the president and five star general’s achievements during his life.

It was designed by Frank Gehry, famed architect who worked on the Guggenheim Museum in Spain and Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris.