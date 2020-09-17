WATCH LIVE: Pelosi holds news conference on funding for COVID-19 testing

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will hold a news conference Sept. 17 to discuss securing additional funding for COVID-19 testing in the United States.

The news conference is expected to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Since passing the $2 trillion CARES Act, Congress has yet to agree on additional coronavirus funding. Pelosi said Tuesday that Democrats were open to delaying a scheduled Oct. 2 recess in order to secure a deal with Republicans on coronavirus relief aid before the November election.

