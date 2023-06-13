Amazon cloud service outage causes some websites to go dark

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Associated Press
Associated Press
Amazon’s cloud computing unit, Amazon Web Services, experienced an outage Tuesday affecting publishers who suddenly found themselves unable to operate their sites as former President Donald Trump appeared in court in Miami.
The company said on its website that the root cause of the issue was tied to a function called AWS Lambda, which lets customers run code for different types of applications.
Amazon said it was experiencing error rates for multiple AWS services in an availability zone based in Northern Virginia. Patrick Neighorn, a company spokesperson, declined to provide additional details about the outage.
The outage was first confirmed shortly after 3 p.m.
