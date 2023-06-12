Miami steps up security ahead of Trump court appearance

Lisa Desjardins:

In the first day since we learned the news of the indictment, but before we actually saw the details, there was a torrent of Republican response, especially from his supporters in Congress. I want to go through some of the themes that we have heard from Republicans about this indictment.

First of all, you have many who are pushing back at the Department of Justice. Like, Representative Mike Collins of Georgia, for example, tweeted out this. He wanted to abolish, he said, the corrupt FBI and Justice Department. That was sort of on one end of the criticism of DOJ.

But Representative Lisa McClain of Michigan — she's a member of House leadership — wrote that DOJ has become nothing more than a political weapon. There are others who — we have seen Republicans say this is hypocritical for the Biden administration and even say it's a double standard.

For example, Senator Bill Hagerty of Tennessee, he wrote: "There's a two-tiered justice system on full display. The Biden DOJ buries investigations." Here, he goes into the Biden family.

Now, this is something that's going on separately in the House, where some House lawmakers were able to see an FBI report that accuses the Biden family of some bribery. It is unsubstantiated. There was not an investigation. But the Republicans are raising that as an example of a double standard.

But we know that the FBI is also investigating Biden in terms of documents, but that that's ongoing right now.