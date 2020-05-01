How the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically affected agriculture and the way we eat

This article was published by Econofact on April 20, 2020. You can find the original article here.

Impacts of COVID-19 on the food sector are among its most visible and important economic consequences. The effects are driven by a sudden shift to food at home due to social distancing measures, as well as by risks of food shortage resulting from outbreaks at packing plants and among farmworkers as well as restrictions on cross-border travel and trade. For the main agricultural commodities, sharply lower demand for livestock products has outpaced any constraints on supply, leading to steep declines in commodity prices.

Federal aid has targeted farmers and food consumers, but many of the most vulnerable people are food system workers.

For many Americans, the loss of school food and other meal assistance programs has multiplied the consequences of falling incomes, with dire consequences especially for children and the elderly. To monitor impacts on consumption, we need real-time monitoring of retail prices by food group for early detection of price spikes from supply-chain disruption as well as price declines from lack of demand.

The facts

What this means

COVID impacts on agriculture, food and nutrition are driven by disease transmission and severity. Poor diets, whose most visible consequence is obesity, are associated with harms from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, in addition to their more direct effect on diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease and some cancers. Epidemiological models have used detailed information to predict the way in which COVID-19 infections spread in specific locations and healthcare systems, leading to changes in policy and behavior to limit the damage.

The effectiveness of response depends crucially on the speed and quality of data collection, updating predictions with new information. Economic analyses using that information reveal much about where, when and for whom our food supplies and nutrition are at risk. Key responses include an expanded and more flexible safety net through SNAP, WIC and other programs; increased protection for essential workers in food harvesting and processing facilities; and close monitoring of food prices to detect price spikes due to supply disruption or declines due to collapsing demand. These measures would complement existing safety nets for all U.S. households, recognizing the distinctive role of food sector jobs in American life.