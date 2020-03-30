What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

Macy’s to furlough majority of its 130,000 workers

Economy

NEW YORK — Macy’s will furlough a majority of its 130,000 workers with its stores dark.

The company on Monday said it is transitioning to an ‘’absolute minimum workforce” needed to maintain basic operations.

Online operations won’t be hit as hard.

Employees who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium.

“We expect to bring colleagues back on a staggered basis as business resumes,”the company said.

Macy’s closed all of its stores this month, more than 500, as the coronavirus spread.

To survive, it has suspended its dividend, drawn down its line of credit, frozen hiring and spending, and cancelled orders. Macy’s is now evaluating all financing options.

WATCH: The economic fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak

By —

Anne D'Innocenzio, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 30 Coronavirus response highlights distinct partisan divide

  2. Read Mar 29 WATCH: Trump extends virus guidelines, braces U.S. for big death toll

  3. Read Mar 30 Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications

  4. Read Mar 13 How to help others in the COVID-19 crisis

  5. Read Mar 23 What is a ventilator and how does it help COVID-19 patients?

The Latest