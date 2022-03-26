Policies to reduce child poverty can help in their growth and development, study finds

The first few years of a child’s life are pivotal to growth and development. The Baby’s First Years study is examining how poverty reduction affects cognitive, emotional, and brain development in young children.

In the study, 400 low-income mothers of infants were given cash payments of $333 a month. Another 600 mothers received $20 a month. Researchers found that infants in the higher cash group displayed more fast-paced brain activity than those in the lower cash group.

NewsHour Weekend’s Zachary Green spoke to two researchers, Dr. Kimberly Noble and Professor Hirokazu Yoshikawa, about their findings.