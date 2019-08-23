What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump returns after traveling to the AMVETS convention in Kentucky, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on August 21, 2019. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump hikes tariffs on Chinese goods by 5 percentage points

Economy

President Donald Trump says products coming from China that were slated to be hit with a 10% tariff on Sept. 1 will now face a 15% tariff.

Trump also says goods and products currently being taxed at 25% will be taxed at 30% starting Oct. 1.

Trump’s comments come after China said it would pursue new tariffs of 5% and 10% on $75 billion of U.S. products.

The tariffs would take place in two steps, just as the U.S. said it would do earlier this month in imposing 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods.

READ MORE: Who pays for Trump’s tariffs on China?

The rising tensions between the world’s two biggest economies unnerved investors already on edge Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 623 points Friday as companies and business groups urged the two countries to get to the negotiating table.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 22 How detention causes long-term harm to children

  2. Read Aug 22 ‘Old Town Road’ defied a 20-year trend in hit music. Math explains why

  3. Watch Aug 22 How limiting high-capacity magazines could reduce the carnage in mass shootings

  4. Watch Aug 18 The 1619 Project details the legacy of slavery in America

  5. Read Aug 23 Billionaire, conservative donor David Koch dies at age 79

The Latest