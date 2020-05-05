#GivingTuesday

Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
on #GivingTuesdayNow

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

30 million in U.S. have sought unemployment benefits since virus hit

U.K., U.S. kick off post-Brexit free trade talks amid pandemic

Economy

LONDON (AP) — After a delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic, British and American negotiators have opened negotiations on a trade agreement that the U.K. government hopes will bring a post-Brexit economic and diplomatic boost.

U.K. International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer held a video conference call Tuesday at the start of the two-week round of negotiations.

The two sides, which each have about 100 officials involved in the talks, said in a statement that a trans-Atlantic free trade agreement would “contribute to the long-term health of our economies, which is vitally important as we recover from the challenges posed by COVID-19.”

Britain left the European Union on Jan. 31 after almost half a century of membership and now must forge a new trade relationship with the 27-nation bloc, and with other countries around the world.

Britain and the United States promised to work at “an accelerated pace” to strike a deal.

The British government attaches great symbolic and political importance to securing a free trade agreement with the U.S., though the economic benefit would be relatively modest. It said in March that eliminating tariffs on trans-Atlantic trade in goods would increase the size of the U.K. economy by only 0.16% over the next 15 years.

Many economists say those figures pale in comparison to the negative economic impact of leaving the EU.

And critics of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government claim that striking a deal with Washington will require Britain to accept looser U.S. food and environmental standards, a claim the government denies.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch May 04 Grim new projections forecast ‘explosive growth’ in COVID-19 cases, deaths

  2. Watch Apr 14 The problem with thinking you know more than the experts

  3. Watch Apr 24 An infectious disease expert on the dangers of Trump’s ‘non-scientific’ claims

  4. Read May 04 Federal reserve set to launch ‘Main Street’ loan program

  5. Read May 04 With a sting that can kill, ‘Murder Hornets’ land in U.S.

Businesses in the U.S., Europe begin opening doors to a new chapter

Health May 04

The Latest