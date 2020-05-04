Businesses in the U.S., Europe begin opening doors to a new chapter

Stephanie Sy:

The new wave of reopenings has come amid a push and pull across the country on when and how to resume public life.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said some retailers in his state could resume doing business this week. In South Dakota, a Smithfield pork processing plant formerly closed due to hundreds of COVID-19 infections began partially reopening today.

And Boston was the scene of the latest protest demanding that officials drop restrictions, as hundreds gathered outside the state capitol building.

In the nation's Capitol, the Senate gaveled in for the first time in more than five weeks. That wasn't the case across the Capitol, where the House of Representatives opted to stay away, while Washington, D.C., remains a virus hot spot.

Over the weekend, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declined the Trump administration's offer to provide the rapid testing being used to screen visitors at the White House.

In a rare joint statement, they said those resources should go to front-line workers, where they can do the most good the most quickly.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, in a FOX News town hall, President Trump urged a broader return to work, even as he upped his estimate on how many Americans could die.