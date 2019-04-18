What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

The U.S. Department of Labor's building is seen in Washington, D.C. The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell last week to the lowest number since September 1969. Photo by Flickr user erin_johnson/Creative Commons
By —

Paul Wiseman, Associated Press

U.S. unemployment benefit claims drop to lowest level since ’69

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly half a century.

The Labor Department says claims for jobless aid fell by 5,000 last week to 192,000, the lowest since September 1969. The four-week average, which is less volatile, dropped by 6,000 to 201,250, lowest since November 1969.

Weekly claims have been at historically low levels — below 300,000 — for more than four years.

Unemployment claims are a proxy for layoffs. The low levels show that most American workers enjoy job security. The employment rate is 3.8%, the lowest in almost 50 years.

By —

Paul Wiseman, Associated Press

