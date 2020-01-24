What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer Boris Sapozhnikov looks at counterfeit drugs seized by the agency at its offices at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York August 15, 2012.
By —

Associated Press

U.S. vows to crack down on counterfeit goods

Economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration pledged Friday to step up efforts against the vast amounts of counterfeit clothing, medicine and other goods that have flooded into the U.S. in increasing waves with the rise in e-commerce.

Customs and Border Patrol would subject online retailers, including the growing number of third-party sales that have proliferated on major online platforms, and warehouse operators to increased scrutiny and potential penalties under measures announced by Chad Wolf, acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security.

The department also vowed to apply fines and penalties to a broader range of participants in e-commerce and to look for additional ways to interfere with fraudulent commerce.

Homeland Security views counterfeits as both an economic threat and a potential danger to public health because of online sales of fake pharmaceuticals and cosmetics with adulterated ingredients.

The measures announced Friday are a follow-up to a memorandum signed in April by President Donald Trump in which he pledged to rein in the sale of counterfeit products on sites such as Amazon, eBay and Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba.

At the time, Amazon said in response that it prohibits the sale of counterfeit products and welcomed more coordinated support from law enforcement to stem the problem. The company said in 2018 that it spent more than $400 million fighting counterfeit products, fraud and other forms of abuse.

China agreed to combat patent theft and counterfeit products, which would include forfeiting machinery used for making counterfeit products, as part of the Phase 1 trade agreement it signed with the United States earlier this month.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Jan 21 WATCH LIVE: Trump’s impeachment trial in the Senate

  2. Read Jan 23 WATCH LIVE: Trump impeachment trial — January 24

  3. Read Jan 23 Remembering Jim Lehrer

  4. Read Jan 24 CDC confirms 2nd U.S. case of novel coronavirus in Chicago

  5. Read Jan 22 Track the spread of novel coronavirus with this map

The Latest