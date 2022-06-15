WATCH LIVE: Federal Reserve Chair Powell gives news briefing following interest rate announcement

Chair of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon after the Fed makes an announcement on interest rates, widely expected to be a substantial increase.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

READ MORE: Biden calls for more production and lower profits in letter to U.S. oil refiners

The hike is expected to be the largest since 1994 — a bigger increase than it had previously signaled and a sign that the central bank is struggling to restrain stubbornly high inflation.

The central bank is considered likely to raise its benchmark short-term rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, far larger than the typical quarter-point increase, to a range of 1.5 percent to 1.75 percent. It will also likely forecast additional large rate hikes through the end of the year.

A series of sizeable increases would heighten borrowing costs for consumers and businesses, likely leading to an economic slowdown and raising the risk of a recession. The Fed’s previous rate hikes have already had the effect of raising mortgage rates roughly 2 percentage points since the year began and have slowed home sales.

Other central banks around the world are also acting swiftly to try to quell surging inflation, even with their nations at greater risk of recession than the U.S. The European Central Bank is expected to raise rates by a quarter-point in July, its first increase in 11 years. It could announce a larger hike in September if record-high levels of inflation persist. On Wednesday, the ECB vowed to create a market backstop that could buffer member countries against financial turmoil of the kind that erupted during a debt crisis more than a decade ago.