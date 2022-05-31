WATCH: Biden meets with Federal Reserve Chair Powell amid inflation worries

President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans’ pocketbooks and the president’s public approval.

The president, however, vowed to not step in the Federal Reserve’s efforts to tame inflation.

“I’m not going to interfere with their critically important work,” Biden said.

Tuesday’s meeting is the first since Powell was renominated by Biden to lead the central bank in November and comes two weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate.

It also represents something of a reversal by Biden as inflation has evolved as a threat.

The president asserted in April 2021 that he was “very fastidious about not talking” with the independent Fed and wanted to avoid being seen as “telling them what they should and shouldn’t do.”

“Chair Powell and other leaders of the Fed have noted at this moment they have a laser focus on addressing inflation, just like I am,” Biden said. “With a larger complement of board members now confirmed, I know will use those tools and monetary policy to address the rising prices for the American people.”

The White House, along with the Fed, initially portrayed the inflation surge as a temporary side effect caused by supply chain issues as the U.S. emerged from the pandemic.

Republican lawmakers were fast to criticize Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package from last year as pumping too much money into the economy and causing more inflation. That narrative also has held some sway with leading economists who say the financial support was excessive even though it helped the job market roar back.

Inflation has shown signs of moderating but is likely to remain far above the Fed’s 2 percent target through the end of this year. Gas prices are expected to keep rising, particularly now that the European Union has agreed to cut off 90 percent of its oil purchases from Russia.

That will force the EU to buy more oil from elsewhere and drove oil prices to nearly $117 a barrel Tuesday.

This is only the fourth meeting between the president and the Federal Reserve chairman, though Powell breakfasts as often as once a week with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.