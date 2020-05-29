WATCH LIVE: House Oversight Committee holds briefing with mayors on need for federal support during COVID-19

The House Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis holds a briefing May 29 with mayors across the country to speak about their need for federal support as they begin to reopen their economies amid the pandemic.

This follows guidance from a bipartisan group of public health experts who stressed that as cities and states begin to reopen their economies, they need a coordinated plan from the federal government in place for testing, contact tracing, and procuring and distributing personal protective equipment and testing supplies.

A recent survey of more than 2,400 cities found that nearly 9 in 10 cities expected budget shortfalls due to the impact of the coronavirus, and many cities expected furloughs or layoffs of city employees and cuts to critical services as a result of these deficits.