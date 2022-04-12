WATCH LIVE: How student loan debt disproportionately hurts Black borrowers

Americans, in total, owe nearly $1.75 billion in student loan debt, with more than 44 million people owing, according to a 2020 NAACP report.

The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis will speak with Jalil Mustaffa Bishop, assistant professor of education at Villanova University about his research on student loans and what borrowers can do push for debt relief and a better education funding systems for the future.

Watch the live conversation on Wednesday, April 13 at 12 p.m. EST in the live player above.

Though President Joe Biden announced on April 6 that he will again extend relief for federal borrowers, pushing the payment start date back to Sept. 1, his administration hasn’t yet taken any substantial steps toward permanent relief. That leaves many Americans stuck with thousands of dollars of debt, hindering their abilities to plan for the future and invest in assets that would help grow intergenerational wealth. This is particularly damaging for Black Americans, as systemic inequities often hinder the ability to compete on a level playing field in the workplace.

Democrats like Senators Elizabeth Warren and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have been pushing the administration to cancel $50,000 through executive action; a 2019 study found that $50,000 of federal student loan cancellation would eliminate all student debt for 93 percent of Black low-income households that hold student debt. But the administration has avoided taking any unilateral action, in part because of possible legal concerns about forgiving such a massive amount of debt, but also because of a political calculus.

An Economist and YouGov poll from January found that nearly half of all Americans and 70 percent of Democrats support forgiving student loan debt from public colleges and universities, and new poll by Student Borrower Protection Center and Data for Progress found that three quarters of Black likely voters and 80 percent of Latino and Latina likely voters support government canceling some to all student debt. Despite the popularity among his base, and in particular voters of color, Biden has punted the responsibility to Congress.