WATCH LIVE: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives coronavirus update

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Our latest reporting on the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin Stabley
Justin Stabley
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio gives an update on the city’s current novel coronavirus situation as the number of U.S. cases dramatically increases.
Watch Mayor de Blasio’s remarks in the player above.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By:
Read
Mar 24
WATCH LIVE: Senate to vote on coronavirus relief bill
Read
Mar 23
What is a ventilator and how does it help COVID-19 patients?
Watch
Mar 23
What doctors are seeing in emergency departments across the country
Watch
Mar 23
What to read while staying home, from author Ann Patchett
Read
Mar 20
Federal Reserve to lend additional $1 trillion a day to large banks
Health
Mar 23
Arts
Mar 24
By Courtney Vinopal
Economy
Mar 24
By Stan Choe, Damian J. Troise, Alex Veiga, Associated Press
Health
Mar 24
By Associated Press
By Justin Stabley
Education
Mar 24
By Charlotte West, The Hechinger Report
By Sophie Quinton, Stateline
By Joshua Barajas
By Mark Kennedy, Associated Press
By Zeke Miller, Darlene Superville, Associated Press
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.