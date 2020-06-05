WATCH LIVE: Trump discusses latest unemployment numbers

President Donald Trump is expected to speak about the latest U.S. unemployment numbers at the White House June 5 ahead of a trip to Maine.

Trump’s remarks are expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent in May from 14.7 percent, and 2.5 million jobs were added — a surprisingly positive reading in the midst of a recession that has paralyzed the economy in the wake of the viral pandemic.

The May job gain suggests that businesses have quickly been recalling workers as states have reopened their economies. But the 13.3 percent unemployment rate still represents a historic high. Since World War II ended the U.S. unemployment rate has only reached 10 percent twice — once during the 1982 recession and again during the 2009 recession.

Trump will make his first visit to Maine since taking office later on Friday. He’ll head to Guilford, home to Puritan Medical Products, one of only two major companies producing a special type of swab needed to ramp up coronavirus testing. The other is in Italy.