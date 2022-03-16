WATCH LIVE: Why are gas prices so high?

The average prices of retail gasoline has risen 25 percent in the past two months and nearly 70 percent since President Joe Biden came into office. But what’s to blame for skyrocketing gas prices? The COVID pandemic, inflation, the Russian attacks on Ukraine?

The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis and Tom Kloza of Dow Jones’ Oil Price Information Service will tackle these questions at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

