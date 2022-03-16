WATCH LIVE: Why are gas prices so high?

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
The average prices of retail gasoline has risen 25 percent in the past two months and nearly 70 percent since President Joe Biden came into office. But what’s to blame for skyrocketing gas prices? The COVID pandemic, inflation, the Russian attacks on Ukraine?
The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis and Tom Kloza of Dow Jones’ Oil Price Information Service will tackle these questions at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.
Watch the conversation in the live player above.
READ MORE: Biden bans Russian oil in the U.S. as evacuations continue in Ukraine
Casey is a producer for NewsHour's digital video team.
Nicole Ellis is PBS NewsHour's digital anchor where she hosts pre- and post-shows and breaking news live streams on digital platforms and serves as a correspondent for the nightly broadcast. Ellis joined the NewsHour from The Washington Post, where she was an Emmy nominated on-air reporter and anchor covering social issues and breaking news. In this role, she hosted, produced, and directed original documentaries and breaking news videos for The Post’s website, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Facebook and Twitch, earning a National Outstanding Breaking News Emmy Nomination for her coverage of Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Ellis created and hosted The Post’s first original documentary series, “Should I freeze my eggs?,” in which she explores her own fertility and received the 2019 Digiday Publishers Award. She also created and hosted the Webby Award-winning news literacy series “The New Normal,” the most viewed video series in the history of The Washington Post’s women’s vertical, The Lily.
She is the author of “We Go High,” a non-fiction self-help-by-proxy book on overcoming adversity publishing in 2022, and host of Critical Conversations on BookClub, an author-led book club platform.
Prior to that, Ellis was a part of the production team for the Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series, CNN Heroes. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Anthropology and Human Rights from Columbia University, as well as a Master’s in Journalism from Columbia Journalism School.
