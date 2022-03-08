Biden bans Russian oil in the U.S. as evacuations continue in Ukraine

Judy Woodruff:

The torrent of companies leaving Russia continued today too. American icons Coca-Cola, Pepsico, Starbucks, McDonald's said they would suspend operations in Russia. McDonald's has more than 800 locations and employs tens of thousands of Russians.

Meantime, leaders of U.S. intelligence agencies said today they believe President Putin underestimated the strength of Ukraine's resistance before launching the invasion nearly two weeks ago. They spoke during a congressional hearing on global threats to U.S. security.

But Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines added that, despite Russian setbacks, Putin may intensify his assault.

Avril Hanes, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Nominee: Our analysts assess that Putin is unlikely to be deterred by such setbacks, and instead may escalate, essentially doubling down to achieve Ukrainian disarmament and neutrality, to prevent it from further integrating with the U.S. and NATO, if it doesn't reach some diplomatic negotiation.