WATCH: U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses ‘complex and competitive’ trade with China

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Monday that the nation’s trade relationship with China is “one of profound consequence.”

Tai made those remarks during a speech at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) that focused on the Biden-Harris administration’s approach to the U.S.-China bilateral trade relationship. The administration plans to enforce China’s commitments that benefit certain American industries, including agriculture, as well as start a targeted tariff exclusion process.

“For too long, China’s lack of adherence to global trading norms has undercut the prosperity of Americans and others around the world,” Tai said. “It is increasingly clear that China’s plans do not include meaningful reforms to address the concerns that have been shared by the United States and many other countries.”

