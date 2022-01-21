WATCH: How teens are redefining school life – a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs special

As students, teachers and parents across the U.S. seek to find some sense of normalcy or stability two years into a global pandemic, the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs investigates how they are doing so in “Our New Normal: How Teens Are Redefining School Life.”

The digital event will be hosted by the PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz, and for the first time, she’ll be joined by two student co-hosts – Kate Nakamura from Kaua’i, Hawaii, and Terry Jones from Pinson, Alabama. From vaccination and mask mandates, to mental health and curriculum protests, the hour-long special will explore how teens are grappling with the ongoing waves of changes in America, and finding their own voices in the process.

Special guests for the event include students across the country, trans activist Landon Richie, mental health advocates, actors and content creators Shannon Purser, Greg Tarzan, Garrett Clayton and Rebecca Black, and Kahlil Greene.

Viewers will be able to submit questions and interact in the YouTube live chat or use #SRLnewnormal on Twitter to submit questions.

You can register for the event here.