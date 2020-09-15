WATCH LIVE: College officials testify on compensating student athletes

The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions will hold a hearing Sept. 15 on the potential impact of compensating college athletes on students and higher education institutions.

The hearing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted unanimously last October to permit college athletes to “benefit from the use of their name, image and likeness.”

The nation’s largest governing body for college sports said in April that it would seek a federal law to keep individual states from passing their own laws on compensation for college athletes.

A formal vote will be taken by schools at the next convention in January and new rules will go into effect no later than the 2021-22 academic year.

This past weekend attorneys for the NCAA filed a motion to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit by Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince and Arizona State swimmer Grant House that also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules, The Oregonian reported Sunday.

