What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Podcast: America, Interrupted

By —

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

NCAA releases plan to bring athletes back to campus

Nation

The NCAA released a long and detailed plan Friday to help schools bring athletes back to campus during a pandemic.

The Resocialization of Collegiate Sports: Action Plan Considerations was announced as schools across the country prepare for the return of football players as early as June 8.

The NCAA’s Division I Council voted last week to lift a moratorium on athletic activities starting Monday. That cleared the way for voluntary workouts and training to begin at team facilities.

WATCH: Does NCAA decision about athlete earnings mean a ‘new era’ for college sports?

Schools have already started putting plans in place to test athletes, coaches and staff for coronavirus and implement social distancing. The NCAA says its plan is offered as guidance, consistent with federal and local public health guidelines.

Shortly before the NCAA released its guidelines, the University of North Carolina posted on social media its plan to bring athletes back to campus.

The college football season is scheduled to start around Labor Day weekend, with a few games being played the Saturday before the holiday weekend. There is to be a full slate of games from Sept. 3-7.

By —

Ralph D. Russo, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 29 WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference from White House

  2. Read May 29 Fired Minneapolis police officer charged with George Floyd’s murder

  3. Read May 29 WATCH: ‘We are a country with an open wound,’ Biden says about protests following the killing of George Floyd

  4. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  5. Read May 29 Read Obama’s statement on George Floyd: ‘It can’t be “normal”‘

‘We want justice’ for George Floyd, local activist says as violence erupts in Minneapolis

Nation May 28

The Latest