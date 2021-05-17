WATCH LIVE: ‘DISRUPTED’ — How COVID Changed Education — a PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs Teen Special

At the end of a tumultuous school year for millions of students and teachers across the country, the PBS NewsHour and Student Reporting Labs (SRL) will host Disrupted: How COVID Changed Education, a one-hour virtual special highlighting the impact of pandemic on the nation’s schools, students and educators. The community event will be hosted by PBS NewsHour’s Amna Nawaz and feature teen voices, with a focus on the issues that affected young people, from learning loss to mental health challenges.

Watch the live event in the player above beginning at 7 p.m. ET on May 18.

Special guests for the event will also include PBS NewsHour National Correspondent William Brangham, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, journalist Taylor Trudon, high profile social media content creators including Curtis Roach and Taylor Cassidy, and students and teachers from across the country.

Viewers will be able to submit questions and interact in the YouTube live chat or use #SRLDisrupted on Twitter to submit questions.

You can register for the event here.