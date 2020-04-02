What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Associated Press

Confirmed coronavirus cases hit 1 million around the world

Health

NEW YORK — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide passed the 1 million threshold Thursday as the pandemic swept across the globe.

Johns Hopkins University’s website showed the milestone was hit Thursday afternoon. The count represents confirmed cases, but the true numbers are believed to be much higher.

Nearly 51,500 people have died from the virus.

The United States accounts for about 236,000 of the confirmed cases — more than any other country, according to the tally.

The milestone came on the same day that figures showed more than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week in the latest indication that the pandemic is ravaging global economies.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 01 Taiwan’s aggressive efforts are paying off in fight against COVID-19

  2. Read Apr 02 WATCH: White House news briefing on U.S. coronavirus response

  3. Read Apr 02 Trump administration moves toward broader use of face masks

  4. Read Mar 31 What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

  5. Watch Apr 01 Should everyone be wearing a mask to protect against coronavirus?

The Latest