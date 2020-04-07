What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. coronavirus map

Listen: Special podcast episode

What Dr. Fauci wants you to know about face masks and staying home as virus spreads
By —

Jim Vertuno, Associated Press

Court allows Texas to ban most abortions during virus crisis

Health

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court sided Tuesday with Texas in allowing it to ban most abortions while the state is under an emergency order that limits nonessential surgeries during the coronavirus pandemic.

A panel of judges at the New Orleans-based Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a decision by a lower court that blocked the ban last week. The ruling allows the ban to stay in place.

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott last month ordered hospitals to cancel “non-essential” surgeries in order to free up hospital space and supplies that might be needed for coronavirus patients and doctors.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton then said the order would cover any abortions except for those needed to protect the health safety of the mother. Planned Parenthood and other abortion rights groups then sued to remove abortion from the procedures that should be delayed.

U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel ruled last week that the “Supreme Court has spoken clearly” on a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy and ruled “there can be no outright ban on such a procedure.”

Texas immediately appealed. The appeal court’s 2-1 ruling noted “the escalating spread of COVID-19, and the state’s critical interest in protecting the public health.”

By —

Jim Vertuno, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 07 WATCH LIVE: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

  2. Read Apr 07 WATCH: Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives news briefing as NYC deaths exceed 3,200

  3. Read Apr 07 Schumer proposes $25,000 ‘heroes’ pay for frontline workers

  4. Read Apr 06 WATCH: Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold news briefing

  5. Read Apr 07 Acting Navy secretary submits resignation amid coronavirus uproar

The Latest