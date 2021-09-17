Residents line up for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Chelsea
By —

Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

By —

Lauren Neergaard, Associated Press

FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer vaccine booster shots

Health

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans.

The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant.

Over several hours of discussion, members of the Food and Drug Administration panel of outside experts voiced frustration that Pfizer had provided little data on safety of extra doses.

And, they complained that data provided by Israeli researchers about their booster campaign might not be suitable for predicting the U.S. experience.

By —

Matthew Perrone, Associated Press

By —

Lauren Neergaard, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

CDC director on COVID boosters, global vaccine supply, evolving virus science

Health Sep 14