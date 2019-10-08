What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
Is a vaping-linked lung illness a public health crisis? That depends on who you ask

Health

In a complex world surrounded by seemingly endless risks, why should one, like vaping e-cigarettes, become a problem that attracts so much national attention from health officials, politicians and the press?

No single answer satisfies that question, says Kasisomayajula Viswanath, a health communications expert and professor at the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health.

But, when young people who used e-cigarettes started developing a pulmonary illness, the concern quickly escalated into a public health crisis. For the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which is tasked with researching and raising awareness of national public health issues, they say that they will look into “anything that threatens the public health” in an effort to “prevent additional people from getting sick,” according to CDC spokesman Thomas Skinner.

Based on years of data and a basic understanding of public health, far more people will become sick and die after exposure to influenza than vaping, Scheufele said, but the dangers of the flu and it’s predictably awful outcomes are too boring to scare people.

“It’s like the like 470th round in a NASCAR race,” he said. “It’s not interesting anymore unless something crashes and burns.”

Moreover, people now often get their news from algorithmically-driven social media, rather than traditional platforms, such as newspapers or the nightly news, Scheufele said. That means people receive news that entertains them versus news that informs them. He fears important news could lose out in the constant battle for public attention.

Interest in vaping may already be fading, Scheufele said, as news of Trump’s impeachment inquiry in Congress already has started to muffle the CDC’s weekly vaping updates.

Gretchen Frazee contributed to this report.

Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@LauraSanthanam

