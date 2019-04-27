What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

Nearly 700 from LA universities still in measles quarantine

Health

LOS ANGELES — Nearly 700 people possibly exposed to measles at two Los Angeles universities are still quarantined three days after health officials ordered the precautions to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

A spokesman for California State University, Los Angeles, said Saturday that 106 staff members and 550 students have been told to stay at home and avoid contact with others.

Thirty students and employees from the University of California, Los Angeles, remain quarantined.

Those under quarantine were possibly exposed to a person with measles on each campus earlier this month.

Many people have been cleared after proving their immunity with medical records or tests.

The quarantines mark one of the most sweeping efforts by health officials to contain the nation’s measles outbreak, where cases have reached a 25-year high .

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 27 There’s a measles outbreak. Do you need another shot?

  2. Watch Apr 26 Shields and Brooks on Biden’s 2020 launch, Trump stonewalling Congress

  3. Watch Apr 27 The enduring fascination with accused ax murderer Lizzie Borden

  4. Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest