What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Coronavirus Coverage

Watch live

Essential FAQ

U.S. Map

WATCH: House approves $2.2 trillion virus rescue bill
By —

Associated Press

Pennsylvania governor expands state’s stay-at-home order

Health

All Pennsylvania residents must stay home as much as possible to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday as he dramatically expanded the footprint of the quarantine to include the entire state.

The Democratic governor added 34 counties to his existing stay-at-home order, meaning that residents of all 67 of Pennsylvania’s counties are now asked to stay put unless they have a legitimate reason to go out.

The expanded order will take effect at 8 p.m. Wednesday and last through at least April 30.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 31 What you need to do to get your government stimulus check

  2. Read Apr 01 WATCH: Florida governor issues statewide stay-at-home order

  3. Read Apr 01 WATCH: As New York death toll doubles, Cuomo ponders ‘how does it end?’

  4. Read Apr 01 WATCH LIVE: Minnesota governor gives coronavirus update

  5. Watch Mar 31 Why scientists need to learn more about how COVID-19 behaves within a human body

U.S. restrictions on movement likely to persist as death toll tops China’s

Nation Mar 31

The Latest