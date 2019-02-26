Pharma executives say they support ban on some anti-competitive practices

WASHINGTON — Seven top pharmaceutical executives are telling lawmakers they do not withhold their drugs from potential competitors to stop them from developing cheaper versions.
Generic drugmakers can only develop lower-cost versions of brand-name medicines if they obtain samples of the original drugs. Some drugmakers have blocked competition for their medications by preventing would-be competitors from obtaining samples of the drugs.
But the executives from Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi and four other companies said Tuesday at a congressional hearing on drug prices that they do not use the tactic. Several executives also say they support a bill in Congress that would ban the practice.
Members of the Senate Finance Committee say they plan to overhaul industry practices to lower drug prices for U.S. patients.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.