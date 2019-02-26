What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Pharma executives say they support ban on some anti-competitive practices

WASHINGTON — Seven top pharmaceutical executives are telling lawmakers they do not withhold their drugs from potential competitors to stop them from developing cheaper versions.

Generic drugmakers can only develop lower-cost versions of brand-name medicines if they obtain samples of the original drugs. Some drugmakers have blocked competition for their medications by preventing would-be competitors from obtaining samples of the drugs.

But the executives from Pfizer, Merck, Sanofi and four other companies said Tuesday at a congressional hearing on drug prices that they do not use the tactic. Several executives also say they support a bill in Congress that would ban the practice.

Members of the Senate Finance Committee say they plan to overhaul industry practices to lower drug prices for U.S. patients.

