WATCH: Drug companies ‘bear none of the consequences’ of skyrocketing prices, Sen. Wyden says

Drug companies 'bear none of the consequences' of skyrocketing prices, Sen. Wyden says

A top Republican senator is warning pharmaceutical executives to give open, honest answers to congressional questions about rising drug prices.

Iowa Sen. Charles Grassley on Tuesday opened a high-stakes hearing in which CEOs from seven major pharmaceutical companies will face pointed questions about how they price their medicines. Grassley chairs the Senate Finance Committee and says lawmakers won’t ignore industry tactics used to block lower-cost drugs and keep prices high.

Ranking Democrat Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon says the pharmaceutical industry treats patients like “unlocked ATMs full of cash to be extracted.”

The hearing marks the first time lawmakers have called top industry executives to account for rising prices that are squeezing Americans.

President Donald Trump and Democrats have promised to bring prices down. Drug prices could provide a rare bipartisan issue on which Congress and the White House could collaborate on legislation this year.

The CEOs say prices reflect investment in research and development.

