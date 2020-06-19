What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Phoenix mandates use of face masks for coronavirus

Health

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix has adopted a measure requiring the use of face masks to ward off the spread of the coronavirus as Arizona hits an all-time high of new cases.

At an emergency meeting Friday, Mayor Kate Gallego and the Phoenix City Council voted to make masks or face coverings mandatory. The order goes into effect at 6 a.m. Saturday.

Arizona’s count of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged again Friday, setting the third record in four days for daily high numbers of new cases.

Arizona became a national coronavirus hot spot after Gov. Doug Ducey lifted stay-home orders last month.

