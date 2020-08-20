What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Sen. Cassidy tests positive for virus, has COVID-19 symptoms

Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy announced Thursday that he’s tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing some COVID-19 symptoms. He said he is quarantining in Louisiana.

The Republican senator, 62, who is running for reelection on the Nov. 3 ballot, is experiencing “mild symptoms that began this morning,” from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, his spokesman Cole Avery said.

Cassidy, a physician, said in a statement that he was tested after being notified Wednesday night that he’d been exposed to someone infected with the virus. The senator said he is adhering to medical guidance and notifying people with whom he may have come into contact.

“I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same,” he said.

