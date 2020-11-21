Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

Your gift makes PBS NewsHour possible.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

The Latest: Donald Trump Jr. doing ‘very well’ with virus

Health

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is doing “very well” in quarantine after becoming infected with the coronavirus.

A spokesman for the younger Trump says he received the positive test result earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining and following the recommended medical guidelines.

President Trump tweeted Saturday that his son “is doing very well.” Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected, after the president, first lady and their son Barron.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Nov 20 Shields and Brooks on the danger of Trump’s refusal to concede

  2. Read Nov 21 AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s flailing effort resting on mendacity

  3. Watch Nov 20 ‘We need a reset’ on COVID-19, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says

  4. Watch Oct 26 Will Georgia’s new voting machines solve election problems — or make them worse?

  5. Watch Nov 20 How Dolly Parton keeps her creative streak going after decades of hits

The Latest